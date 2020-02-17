Bloomfield HS wrestling team rolls to district tournament after stellar 25-6 dual-meet season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team will gear up for the District 9 tournament at Livingston HS on Feb. 22.

The Bengals, under head coach Ryan Smircich, concluded the dual-meet season with a stellar 25-6 record after hosting and winning the inaugural Coach Jack DeBarbieri Cup on Feb. 15, sweeping Glen Ridge, 81-0, Rutherford, 67-11, and Union, 48-21.

In the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, the fourth-seeded Bengals defeated fifth-seeded North Bergen, 48-28, in the quarterfinals at home on Feb. 10 before losing at top-seeded and eventual champion Passaic County Tech, 51-18, in the semifinals in Wayne on Feb. 12.

Kira Pipkins continued her remarkable season after winning the Raritan Girls Tournament title on Feb. 15, her fourth tournament title this season.