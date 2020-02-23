Bloomfield HS indoor track and field teams give good efforts at Essex County meet and North 1, Group 4 sectional meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Individual Championships on Feb. 19 at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island and the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Feb. 22 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

At the county championships, the girls team tied for eighth with Irvington in the girls team standings, and the boys tied for 13th with West Essex, North Star Academy and Columbia. Montclair won both the boys and girls team titles.

On the girls’ side, Emily Haraka took sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:49.59, Tashane Ormsby took third place in the pole vault at 8 feet, Alexis Taylor took third place in the shot put at 32-3 ½, Keziah Anderson was ninth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.64, and the 4×400 relay was sixth in 4:28.47.

On the boys’ side, Quaid Mullane was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45.37, Rendell Amilcar was eighth in the 400-meter dash in 51.86, the 4×400 relay was seventh in 3:39.45, and Kwesi Wilson took eighth in the shot put at 39-1.

At the sectional championships, the boys team tied for ninth overall in the boys team standings with Passaic, while the girls team tied for 11th overall with Hackensack. Ridgewood won the girls team title and Passaic County Tech won the boys team crown.

For the BHS boys team, Amilcar took second place in the 400-meter dash in 51.97, Gabriel Acosta was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.24, and the 4×400 relay was sixth in 3:40.02.

For the BHS girls team, Kayla Silva took fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.64 and Taylor took fourth in the shot put at 32-7 ¼.

The BHS top-six finishers in the events qualified for the Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center on Feb. 29.