Zachary Andruchowitz wins title to lead Bloomfield HS wrestling team at District 9

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Zachary Andruchowitz, a junior, won the 182-pound weight class title to lead the Bloomfield High School wrestling team at the District 9 tournament at Livingston on Feb. 22.

Gerald Van Baelen, a sophomore, took second place at 120, while junior Ramin B-Razavi and D’Isaiah Larrea each took third place at 132 and 145, respectively, for the Bengals.

The four BHS wrestlers will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29. The regions consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the districts. Region 3 consists of districts 9, 10, 11 and 12.

The Bengals had four wrestlers who finished in fourth place in their respective weight classes: freshman Juan Millan, senior Jared Garcia, senior Yosvaldy Dominguez and junior Daniel Nichol.

Andruchowitz felt redemption after taking second place at 182 at the District 9 tournament last season..Van Baelen took second place for the second straight year. Last year, he competed at 113.

District 9

at Livingston

Team scores: Delbarton 321; Livingston 140; Nutley 125.5; 4. North Bergen 107; Bloomfield 106; Secaucus 53.5; Newark Academy 33; Orange 31; Glen Ridge 0.

BHS results

Finals

120: Joseph Davi, Delbarton, pinned Van Baelen, 1:14.

182 Andruchowitz decisioned Nicholas Olivieri, Delbarton, 3-2.

Third-place consolations

113: Jason Quirk, Livingston, decisioned Millan, 6-5.

132: B-Razavi decisioned Jonathan Liang, Newark Academy, 9-5.

145: Larrea decisioned Nicholas Anderson, North Bergen, 4-1.

170: Anthony Haines, Nutley decisioned Garcia, 8-2.

195: Daniel Jennings, Nutley pinned Dominguez, 5:41.

285: Tashon May, Orange, decisioned Nichol, 2-1.