Kira Pipkins takes third place at North Region to lead Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team; advances to state tournament in Atlantic City

UNION, NJ — Kira Pipkins, freshman, took third place in the 114-pound weight class to lead the Bloomfield High School wrestling team at the North Region tournament at Union HS on Feb. 23.

Pipkins won in the first round, second round and quarterfinals before losing to Samantha Larsen of Wallkill Valley in the semifinals by a 5-3 decision. After pinning Anna Sancilio of Lodi in 3:57 in the wrestlebacks, Pipkins won by a 4-3 decision over Daniela Tacuri of West Orange in the third-place consolation.

Pipkins qualified for the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.

The Bengals had other good efforts. Gianna Faura, a sophomore, took fourth place in the 215-pound class, losing by pin in 2:13 to Valery Alcantara of Perth Amboy in the third-place consolation. Faura lost to Donna Walker of New Brunswick by a 7-5 decision in the semifinals before pinning Isabella So of High Point in 5:58 in the wrestlebacks.

Noura Kakadendi, a senior, took sixth place at the 215-pound weight class for the Bengals, who finished ninth overall in the team standings.