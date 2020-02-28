Vinny Torrisi breaks Bloomfield HS boys hoops all-time three-point record

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Vinny Torrisi hit six three-pointers en route to breaking the program’s all-time three-point record as the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Arts, 63-38, on Feb. 27 at home.

The six three-pointers give Torrisi 133 for his career, breaking the previous mark held of 131 held by Jameel Patterson.

BHS improved to 13-12 on the season.

In the previous game, the Bengals defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 57-50, Feb. 25 at MKA.

The Bengals, seeded 13th, will visit No. 4 seed Hackensack in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on March 3. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 Fair Lawn and No. 12 Mount Olive in the quarterfinals on March 5. Paterson Kennedy is the top seed.