Grace Cannon hits game-winning shot to lift Ithaca College women’s hoops to league title

ITHACA, N.Y. — Grace Cannon, a junior and a Bloomfield High School alumna, hit the game-winning shot, a jumper from the left corner on a pass from junior Juliana Gamboa, with just .3 seconds left on the clock as the Ithaca College women’s basketball team won its second straight Liberty League title on Sunday afternoon, March 1, with a 73-71 win over second-seeded Vassar.

The ball circled the rim before falling in and sealing Ithaca’s fate.

Cannon finished with 11 points and nine rebuonds.

The Bombers are now 22-5 on the season and receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA III Tournament.