Bloomfield HS junior Zachary Andruchowitz has good run at state wrestling tourney in A.C.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Bloomfield High School junior Zachary Andruhcowitz had a good run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-6.

Andruchowitz, seeded 13th in the 182-pound class, won in the first round with a 6-2 decision over No. 20 seed Nicholas Olivieri of Delbarton. Andruchowitz then lost in the pre-quarterfinals to No. 4 Joe Colon of Brick Memorial by a 20-4 technical fall in 5:12.

The next day, Andruchowitz was placed in the consolation second round where he dropped a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to No. 30 Nicholas Aquilano of Raritan to become eliminated.

The state tournament consisted of the top four finishers in each weight class from the region tournaments. Andruchowitz took third place at Region 3 at West Orange HS on Feb. 26, 28-29 to earn his second straight trip to Atlantic City. He was the lone BHS qualifier at the state tournament.

Andruchowitz won the 182-pound title at the District 9 tournament at Livingston HS on Feb. 22 to reach the region tournament. He was named the District 9 Most Outstanding Wrestler.