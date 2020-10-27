A week of wins and losses for the Bengals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Girls tennis had a busy and highly successful week with a victory over Newark East Side and two wins each against both Belleville and Nutley. Both Nutley matches were decided by identical 3-2 scores. With a 7-0 record in league play, the girls secured the SEC Independence Division Championship. The program last brought home a division title in 2003.

Nathan Russell and his soccer teammates sandwiched wins over Orange, 7-2, and Belleville, 4-3, around a tough 2-1 loss to Nutley. Russell had an extraordinary week with three goals against the Tornadoes, one vs. Nutley and a haul of four goals in the Buccaneers match, making a remarkable eight goals in one week.

Girls soccer bounced back from a contentious 2-1 loss to Newark East Side with a thrilling 1-0 decision against Belleville. Freshman Izabella Pereira notched the only goal of the match, while goalie Lucy Heyman had a clean sheet.

Boys cross country lost to strong squads from Newark Academy and West Orange. The depth of Newark Academy was the undoing of girls cross country.

Football’s scheduled game with Barringer was canceled, but Demarest High School stepped in and proved a more than capable opponent as the Norsemen defeated the Bengals 13-6 in an exciting, well played-contest.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon