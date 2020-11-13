Pryor helps lead MKA’s football attack

BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield resident Jake Pryor is enjoying a fine junior season for the Montclair Kimberley Academy football team while excelling as the starting quarterback for the Cougars. As of Nov. 6, Pryor had completed 50 of 73 passes for 733 yards (14.7 average) for six touchdowns and just one interception in the first four games. In MKA’s 26-7 win at Newark Academy on Oct. 31, he completed 15 of 21 for 208 yards and a touchdown.