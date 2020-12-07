Bengals receive postseason conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Several Bengals from Bloomfield High School received athletic honors upon the close of their seasons:

All-SEC Liberty Division Boys Soccer: Making 1st Team was Nick Rizzi; making 2nd Team were Nathan Russell, Alex Capet and George Silva; and receiving honorable mention were Aidan Schmidt and Feden Abraha.

All-SEC Liberty Division Girls Soccer: Making 1st Team was Emily Baca; making 2nd Team were Kayla Silva and Sophia Llanes; and receiving honorable mention were Emily Haraka and Jaelyn Oramas.

All-SEC American Division Boys Cross-Country: Making 1st Team was Quaid Mullane; and receiving honorable mention were Robert Wolf and Brendan Heaney.

All-SEC American Division Girls Cross-Country: Receiving honorable mention were Kaitlyn Adams and Flavia Capet.

All-SFC Liberty White Division Football: Making 1st Team was Jimmy Rodriguez; and receiving honorable mention were Jarek Terrell, Adam Vega, Xavier Antigua and Jaden Adkins.