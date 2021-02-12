Bengals boys basketball defeats the Livingston Lancers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School’s boys basketball team defeated the Livingston Lancers, 58-36, on Feb. 8.

For the Bengals, Chino Anyanwu led the team with 21 points, from four two-pointers, four three-pointers and one free throw. Other high scorers were Khanye’ Tucker with 12 points, Isaiah Cortes with nine and Vernon Lee with eight. Finishing out the scoring, Julian Paulino and Rakeen King scored three points apiece, and Uma Kalu scored two points. Lee led the team in the both assists and rebounds, with five and eight respectively.

For Livingston, Luke Cohen scored nine points, Dylan Perlstein scored eight, Chris Battista scored seven, Thomas Gangi scored four, and Avi Peled, Kyle Loventhal, Nick Guido and Sam Smith each scored two.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon