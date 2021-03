This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated the Bloomfield High School team in the BHS gym 44-28 on Feb. 25.

For the Ridgers, Elettra Giantomenico and Jillian Goffe led the team with 12 points apiece. Olivia Carbonell scored 8 points, followed by Amayah Melbourne with 5, Maeve O’Sullivan with 4 and Savannah Steele with 2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon