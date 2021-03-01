Bengals boys basketball clinches championship, boy bowlers raise record

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Last week saw some great play from Bloomfield High School athletes.

Boys basketball clinched the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship with a hard fought 37-33 win at Livingston. The Bengals fell behind 9-0 and trailed 16-10 at halftime but a strong final quarter propelled them to the victory. Irvington visited the Bengals for an SEC interdivisional contest and it was a beaut, with the Blue Knights emerging with the win in overtime. It was a well-played contest by both squads.

The boys bowling team raised its record to a gaudy 54-2 with wins over pizza triangle neighbors Nutley and Belleville. Gabe Farabaugh paced the Bengals with a 642 series against the Maroon raiders and a 646 set against the Buccaneers. The girls squad bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to Nutley to sweep Belleville 7-0 behind Keyana Coley-Rice.

The girls basketball team sustained non-league losses to Lyndhurst and Glen Ridge.