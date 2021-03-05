Cougars beat Bengals in girls hoops game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated the Bloomfield Bengals 58-33 at the BHS gym on March 2.

For the Cougars, Corteney Provilon-Louis and Zahra Alexander led the team with 11 points each, following by Shana Desir with 10, Bella Galatt with 9, Kaijhe Hall will 8, Talia Baptiste with 7, Samiya Hill with 2 and Sophia Rounsavill with 2. Desir led in rebounds with seven, followed by Alexander with five, Provilon-Louis with four and Hall with three; Galatt and Allie Harris each had two rebounds, and Baptiste, Rounsavill, Hill and Annabel Callahan each had one rebound.

For the Bengals, Aliyah Sanchez led with 7 points, followed by Stella Schmidt with 6, Anaya Glaude with 5, Alaina Edmond and Casey Dolan each with 4, and Natalie Lloyd with 2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon