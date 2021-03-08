Bloomfield HS boys bowling ends season with 68-2 record, boys basketball wraps up championship season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The boys bowling team completed its season with a remarkable record of 68-2 behind seniors Chris Paccione, Gabe Farabaugh and Eric Pabon, and junior Biaggio DiGiano. They concluded the season by sweeping Irvington and Montclair. The girls program lost close matches to Irvington and Montclair.

The boys basketball team wrapped up its championship season with an overtime victory over Dickinson High School of Jersey City and a narrow 2-point loss to East Side High School in Newark, which is traditionally among the best public school programs in Essex County.

The girls basketball team concluded its campaign, losing to league champion Columbia High School on Senior Night. Their season ended with a record of 1-14.