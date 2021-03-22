Bengals athletes receive SEC honors, girls wrestlers pin their way to titles

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Several Bloomfield High School athletes were named to honorary Super Essex Conference teams. In the SEC–Colonial Division, Vernon Lee and Chino Anyanwu were named to the boys basketball first team; Khanye Tucker, Uma Kalu and Isaiah Cortes were named to the second team; and Andre Dean received honorable mention. In the SEC–American Division, Chris Paccione, Gabe Farabaugh and Eric Pabon were named to the boys bowling first team, and Biaggio DiGiano was named to the second team. Also in the SEC–American Division, Keyana Coley-Rice was named to the girls bowling first team, and Jennifer Cleary and Fatima Villagran were named to the second team. In the SEC–Liberty Division, girls basketball players Aliyah Sanchez and Casey Dolan received honorable mention.

Wrestling is off to an auspicious beginning, led by a tremendous showing by the girls squad at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Tournament. Kira Pipkins and Gianna Faura both pinned their way to titles. Freshman Ahlexa Montalvo won three matches to garner a second-place finish.

The boys side retained the Coach Jack DeBarbieri Cup with a convincing 57-24 decision over Union High School. The team opened its campaign with a victory on the road at Morristown.

Girls volleyball is also underway and while still seeking their first win they have played very competitively in matches with Nutley, Scotch Plains and a tight three-setter with Montclair.