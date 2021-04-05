Three Bengals girls wrestlers head to state championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — April 3 was an auspicious day for girls wrestling as three Bloomfield High School girls wrestlers advanced to the state finals. Sophomore Kira Pipkins won the North Regional title at 121 pounds and junior Gianna Faura claimed the championship at 215 pounds. Also moving on was freshman Ahlexa Montalvo, who wrestled back to a top-three finish at 114 pounds. All three move on to the state championships on Saturday, April 10, at Phillipsburg High School.

Boys wrestling advanced to the Gray Cup final with a decision over Columbia High School, highlighted by senior captain Zac Andruchowitz winning his 100th bout. The squad ventured outdoors at neighboring Nutley and bested the Raiders 55-18. Ramin B-Razavi, Juan Millan and Yeicob Suriel all registered pins for Bloomfield; Gerald Van Baelen earned a major decision.

Girls volleyball continues to show improvement as they entered the week of April 5 riding a two-match winning streak, topping Dickinson and avenging an opening day loss to Nutley.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Jenkins