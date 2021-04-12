Kira Pipkins sets Bloomfield High record with two State Individual crowns

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — April 10 was a momentous and historic day for Bloomfield High School girls wrestling at the NJSIAA State finals.

Freshman Ahlexa Montalvo finished in the top eight in her weight class. Junior Gianna Faura became just the second Bengal wrestler — joining Joe Chiaravallo — to be a state runner-up. And sophomore Kira Pipkins completed an undefeated campaign with a second State Championship; she became the first athlete in school history, in either gender, in any sport, to win two State Individual crowns.

Boys Wrestling topped Irvington, 42-33, on April 7 to raise their season record to 6-4. The Boys State Tournament begins Saturday, April 17.

The girls volleyball team split contests with Mount Saint Dominic Academy to conclude their regular season.