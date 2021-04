This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team team defeated the Memorial High School team, from West New York, N.J., on April 12 during the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 NJSIAA tournament. Tiger vs. Tiger, the Bloomfield Bengals defeated the Memorial Tigers 2-0, winning the first game 25-6 and the second game 25-17, making a third game unnecessary.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon