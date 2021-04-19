BHS girls volleyball wins first state tourney round; wrestler Andruchowitz qualifies for state finals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team opened the state tournament on April 12 with a straight set victory over Memorial High School of West New York, N.J. Second-seeded Ridgewood High School ended the Bengal season on April 14 in the quarterfinal round, 2-0.

BHS boys individual wrestlers competed in the “super region” North 2 tournament at Union High School on April 18. Zac Andruchowitz captured the 182-pound weight class with a decisive 5-1 victory over Seton Hall Prep in the finals. He overcame a 7-3 deficit in the last minute of his semifinal to emerge with an 8-7 decision over Delbarton. Andruchowitz moves on to the state finals, qualifying for a third time. Dillon Jennings won two matches to finish sixth at 220 pounds. Sophomore Juan Millan and junior Gerald Van Baelen also competed.

The Bengal golf team’s spring season got off to a rocky start, falling to Seton Hall Prep 177-204 on April 13. The team redeemed itself the following day, April 14, beating Belleville High School 181-244.