Bloomfield Bengals wrestlers defeat the Verona Hillbillies 42-33

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Bengals wrestling team defeated the Verona Hillbillies 42-33 on April 16.

For the Bengals, Giovanni Marfia pinned Nicolae Stanescue at 0:43 in the 113-pound weight class; Kira Pipkins won by forfeit in the 120-pound weight class; Jaiden Morales pinned Matt Steitz in 1:54 in the 126-pound weight class; Jacob Suriel pinned Nick Mecca in 0:54 in the 132-pound weight class; Kevyn Viteri won by forfeit in the 145-pound weight class; Christopher Centeno won by forfeit in the 152-pound weight class; and Gianna Faura won by forfeit in the 220-pound weight class.

For the Hillbillies, Joe DiCosta pinned William Ungermah in 1:17 in the 106-pound weight class; Jake Ferry beat Ramin B-Razavi in an 11-4 decision in the 138-pound weight class; Gabe Breitenbach won by forfeit in the 160-pound weight class; James Ortiz won by forfeit in the 170-pound weight class; Ryan Hajtovik won by forfeit in the 182-pound weight class; and Jack Huze won by forfeit in the 195-pound weight class.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon