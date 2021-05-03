Exciting week for the Bloomfield Bengals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Last week, the Bloomfield High School softball team earned its first win of the season with a hard fought 12-7 decision over Payne Tech. Olivia Gonnella pitched a complete game. The offense was supplied by Emily Tice, Camila Calderon and Maddie Batori, who each registered two hits.

Golf bested league foes Nutley and East Side, raising their record to 3-2. Nick Rizzi and Quaid Mullane posted the lowest scores for the Bengals.

Track and field swept dual meets from East Side, Belleville and West Side. At the Fast Times Invitational, Emily Haraka placed in both the 800m and 1600m runs. The 4×100 girls relay team placed third. Also earning medals on the distaff side were Nisha Dishi, Luciana Rubino, Kaily Sayers, Rylie Sayers and Kayla Silva. The boys team was paced by Kwesi Wilson winning the shot put and the 4×100 in second place. Boys medal winners were Bobby Figueroa, Robert Wolf in two events and Mullane.

Volleyball won three league matches, overcoming Belleville in an epic match featuring a first game that went to 37-35, and then also topping Millburn and West Essex. Esaias Edwards and Jaheel Murphy lead the team in kills.

Baseball blanked Cedar Grove 11-0 behind a complete game from Andre Dean. The boys overcame an early 4-0 deficit to Morris Knolls to emerge with a 10-7 triumph. The offense was fueled by Nico Ong and Andre Dean with four hits apiece. Chas Abplanalp, Liam Hempstead and Jordan Daniels contributed two hits each.

Tennis continued to play competitively, losing a tough 2-3 decision to Cedar Grove. Arian Abalos is unbeaten at first singles through three matches.