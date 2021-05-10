A winning week for the Bloomfield Bengals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For the week of May 3, the Bloomfield Bengals saw many wins.

The golf team continued to excel, sweeping three league matches against West Orange, Belleville and Nutley to ensure qualification for the state team tournament.

Boys tennis also had an unblemished week as the players captured the Mayor’s Cup with triumphs over neighbors Nutley and Belleville.

Boys volleyball bested Belleville, sweeping the season series. Coach Louis Stevens entered play this week just three wins shy of 300 for his career with the boys program.

Track and field took dual meets from both Nutley and Orange; both the boys and girls records now stand at a gaudy 5-1.

Softball exploded for 25 runs in a win over Montclair Kimberley Academy and the offense stayed hot as they advanced in the county tournament with a 14-4 decision over East Orange.

Baseball faced two very strong pitchers from both Verona and Millburn in shutout losses.