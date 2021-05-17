A winning week for Bloomfield Bengals athletes

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Softball ran their winning streak to two with a 6-3 win over West Orange. Youth was served as freshman Tori Feliciano homered to back the pitching of fellow freshman Olivia Gonnella. Earlier in the week the squad overwhelmed East Orange.

Baseball had a busy week featuring five contests. The boys defeated Nutley in county tournament play, earning the right to face a strong Millburn nine that got the better of the Bengals. The team bounced back with a quality win over West Essex, as Dillon Jennings drove in the winning runs. They also hung on to best Glen Ridge 10-7 after jumping out to an early 7-0 lead.

Track and field competed and performed well at the Essex County Relays. The boys contingent was fifth overall with a total of 48 points. The girls were paced by second-place finishes in the 4-x-400, discus and javelin.

Golf continues its fine campaign with a narrow victory over Verona.

Boys tennis battled West Orange falling just short, losing 3-2, but responded with a convincing win over Irvington.

Boys volleyball advanced in the county tournament with a 2-1 win over a tenacious Irvington side. They also went to three games in a triumph over West Orange. Coach Louis Stevens entered the week of May 16 with 299 career wins as the boys’ mentor.

And Kira Pipkins won the Northeast Regional Freestyle Wrestling Tournament, earning a berth in the National Championships to be conducted in Fargo, N.D., later this year.