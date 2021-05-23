Bengals lose close game to Golden Bears

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team lost 10-9 against the Lyndhurst High School Golden Bears on May 19.

For the Golden Bears, Nick Morelli scored three runs; John Lembo and Adam Venezia scored two runs each; and Brian Kantor, Vincent Auteri and Ben Nowinski scored one run apiece.

For the Bengals, Andre Dean, Brandon Piacenza and Nico Ong each scored two runs, and Chas Abplanalp, Liam Hempstead and Christopher Sanchez scored one run apiece.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon