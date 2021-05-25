BHS girls track and field team is Liberty Division champion

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls track and field team won the SEC–Liberty Division Championship meet for the first time in school history, edging second-place Livingston 136.5 to 135.5. Kayla Silva and Kaiese Anderson both won two events to lead the way. Emily Haraka had a first, second and third. It was a comprehensive team effort as many girls medaled and had personal bests. The boys team was runner-up to Livingston. Cristian Armstrong won both the triple jump and the long jump. Other winners included Kwesi Wilson, Quaid Mullane and Justin Synnott. Mullane also had a second and third.

Golf continued its excellent season with a two-stroke win over West Orange.

Softball ran its winning streak to three with a decisive win over Payne Tech.

Boys tennis continues to play competitively, losing close 2-3 decisions to Caldwell and Cedar Grove.

Baseball celebrated senior day with a win over the Boilermakers of Garfield. Earlier the squad had a quality win over a strong Montclair nine.

Boys volleyball defeated Belleville in the Essex County quarterfinals, earning coach Louis Stevens his 300th career win with the boys program.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Jenkins

