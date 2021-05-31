Bloomfield High teams begin to close out their seasons

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The golf team concluded its season with an eighth-place finish in the Essex County Tournament. Nick Rizzi placed 15th overall. The team topped Caldwell in league play to conclude the season with a record of 11-9.

Boys volleyball won three matches, including a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in the first round of the state tournament. The boys also bested Millburn and West Essex.

Softball traveled to Orange and emerged with a win over the Tornados.

Baseball avenged their earlier defeat to Livingston with a 10-7 win at home.

Boys tennis was eliminated from the state tournament by Passaic County Technical Institute 2-3.

Track and field competed at the Essex County Championship Meet. The girls squad finished in an impressive fifth place. Kayla Silva led the way with a second in the high hurdles and a third in the javelin. Kwesi Wilson was the highest finishing boy, placing third in the shot put.