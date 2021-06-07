Bengals track and field athletes qualify for Group IV meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track team competed at the Sectional Championship and the following athletes advanced to the Group IV meet: Kaiese Anderson, who was second in discus; Cristian Armstrong, who was second in the long jump; Kayla Siva, who was fifth in high hurdles; and the boys 4-x-800-meter relay team placed sixth.

Baseball was eliminated from the state tournament by West Orange 1-0.

Softball was eliminated from state tournament by top-seeded Livingston.

Boys volleyball also succumbed to a top seed, as Fair Lawn bested the Bengals in state play. The boys bounced back to defeat West Caldwell Tech in two games. The squad completed their season with a record of 12-10.