Bloomfield’s Pryor is standout goalie for MKA lacrosse

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield resident Jake Pryor has emerged as one of the top goalies in Essex County this spring for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team, 13-4, which reached the Wednesday, June 9, Non-Public B state tournament final vs. Pingry at Hopewell Valley.

Pryor, who is also the school’s football quarterback during the fall, has a fine save-to-goal ratio for a lacrosse goalie with 205 saves and 111 goals against. He also helped the Cougars to the state prep B-Division Tournament championship.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann