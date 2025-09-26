This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Farouk Hamid scored two goals, and senior Jongchan Lee had one goal and one assist to lead the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Pascack Hills on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

Junior Jake Buccieri had the other goal. Junior Sulayman Daoud and senior Henry Chicoma each had one assist. Senior Jacob Kelly posted two saves.

BHS improved to 3-1-3.

In the previous action, the Bengals lost to Millburn HS 1-0 on Monday, Sept. 15, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield..

BHS played Irvington to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Watsessing Park field. Junior Tyler Brodbeck had one goal and one assist, Buccieri and Daoud each had one goal. Lee added one assist. Kelly posted six saves.

The Bengals will visit J.P. Stevens on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. in Edison; host West Orange HS on Monday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. and visit Nutley HS on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Millburn (Sept. 15 at Watsessing ParK)

