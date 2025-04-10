BHS boys volleyball team enjoys good start to season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Belleville, 25-12, 25-22, on Tuesday, April 1, at home.

Senior middle blocker Desmond Comer had 10 kills; senior outside hitter Miguel Ganhito had four kills and nine digs; senior outside hitter Lucas Glogowski had six kills, three digs and one block; junior middle blocker Nasir Swiney had four kills and three blocks; senior setter Pedro Silva posted 24 assists, two kills, three digs and one block; senior libero Matias Guillen collected four digs; senior opposite hitter/middle blocker Dominic Farms had two kills, one block and one dig; and senior libero Steven Echeverri added two digs.

BHS fell to Livingston, 25-23, 25-20, on Monday, April 7, to move to 2-1. Comer had five kills, Silva had five digs and 10 assists, and Glogowski had three kills and four digs.

Bloomfield was scheduled to host Newark Tech on Wednesday, April 9, after press time. The following are upcoming matches:

April 11: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 12: St. Joseph (Metuchen), time to be announced.

April 15: at Abundant Life Academy, 4 p.m.

April 16: Millburn, 10 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon