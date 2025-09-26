This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Barringer HS 27-6 on Friday night, Sept. 19, at Foley Field for its second win in a row to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada passed for 108 yards on four of six attempts, and rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Junior running back Tayler Guerrero had five carries for 55 yards and a TD, with his longest run of 48 yards. Defensively, Guerrero also returned an interception for a TD.

Junior running back Aiden Ruiz had five carries for 32 yards and junior running back Aaron Varner had three carries for 17 yards. Overall, BHS rushed for 157 yards.

Christian Cradle had one catch for 74 yards and fellow junior Alexander Noevi had two catches for 27 yards.

Defensively, Ruiz had four assisted tackles, three solo tackles and one tackle for loss; junior lineman Mekhi Wilson had two solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one sack and one QB hurry; and sophomore Remel Jackson had four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hurries.

The Bengals improved to 2-0 in the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division. Barringer fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.

The Bengals will host Lincoln HS, of Jersey City, on Friday, Sept. 26, in a SFC crossover game. Lincoln is 1-2.

Bloomfield results and schedule

Aug. 28: win, vs. Central 26-20 (OT).

Sept. 5: loss, at Nutley 21-14.

Sept. 13: win, at Montclair 46-21.

Sept. 19: win, vs. Barringer,27-6.

Sept. 26: vs. Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: at East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Livingston, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. West Orange, 6 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

