Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Glen Ridge

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Glen Ridge, 14-8, on Saturday, April 19, at Bloomfield Middle School field to snap a three-game losing streak. It was the Bengals’ fifth game of the week.
Junior Noah Atkas pitched four solid innings for the win. At that plate, he went 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Sophomore Brady Cole also went 3-for-3 with a walk, and senior Kevin Obiedzinski and junior Sean Sayers each hit a solo home run.
Senior Darious Rivas pitched a perfect inning to close it.
The Bengals improved to a 3-5 record on the season.
After beating Payne Tech, 8-2, on Monday, April 14; the Bengals lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7-3, on Tuesday, April 15; lost at Belleville, 2-0, on Wednesday, April 16; and lost to Lyndhurst, 7-3, on Thursday, April 17, at home.
Against Lyndhurst, sophomore Jack Menake had a single and an RBI.
Sophomore Miles Jimenez had a double and two RBI against MKA.
The following are upcoming games:
- April 25: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
- April 26: at Cedar Grove, 11 a.m.
- April 28: Roxbury, 4 p.m.
- April 30: Newark Academy, 4 p.m