Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Glen Ridge

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School baseball team defeated Glen Ridge, 14-8, on Saturday, April 19, at Bloomfield Middle School field to snap a three-game losing streak. It was the Bengals’ fifth game of the week.

Junior Noah Atkas pitched four solid innings for the win. At that plate, he went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Sophomore Brady Cole also went 3-for-3 with a walk, and senior Kevin Obiedzinski and junior Sean Sayers each hit a solo home run.

Senior Darious Rivas pitched a perfect inning to close it.

The Bengals improved to a 3-5 record on the season.

After beating Payne Tech, 8-2, on Monday, April 14; the Bengals lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7-3, on Tuesday, April 15; lost at Belleville, 2-0, on Wednesday, April 16; and lost to Lyndhurst, 7-3, on Thursday, April 17, at home.

Against Lyndhurst, sophomore Jack Menake had a single and an RBI.

Sophomore Miles Jimenez had a double and two RBI against MKA.

