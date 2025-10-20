Bloomfield HS Basketball Alumni Night is set for Nov. 18

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Basketball Alumni Night will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at a Bloomfield restaurant.

Special honorees are coaches Pat Brunner and Mike Tierney.

Brunner was a longtime head coach of the BHS boys basketball team. He was the head coach of the 2017 Bengals team that won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament title and finished with a 24-6 record. That team will be honored during the event, along with the BHS 1975 boys team and the 2000 BHS girls team.

In August 1987, Tierney was hired by the Bloomfield Board of Education as the Head Basketball Coach and Health/PE Teacher. He was honored to be the coach at his alma mater. This assignment became the biggest challenge of his career. The Bengals played in the highly

competitive NNJIL League with basketball factories of Bergen Catholic, Teaneck, Don Bosco,

Montclair, and the Paterson schools. Nevertheless, in a time when you needed to qualify for post season play, Bloomfield made five state and six county tournament appearances in seven years – no small accomplishment!

Tierney started the summer Bengal Basketball Camp attempting to build the BHS program. It

was his hope to identify, nurture and maintain local talent in the Bloomfield school system.

This became a popular summer activity for many boys and girls. Guest speakers included

coaches and players from the college and professional ranks as Tierney had many contacts.

The 2000 girls team won the Essex County Tournament and North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament titles, and finished as Group 4 state runner-up with a 25-3 final record under then-head coach and current BHS athletic director Steven Jenkins.

The 1975 BHS boys team finished 20-4, led by senior captain TK Tripucka. Legendary coach George Cella also recorded his 500th win that season. That team was ranked No. 4 in the state for most of the season and finished ranked No. 8.

To purchase tickets to the event or to make a contribution, go to www.BloomfieldEducationalFoundation.org or call 973-703-1536.

Photo Courtesy of Jeff Lichter

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry