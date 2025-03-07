Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys strong season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team enjoyed a strong season.

The Bengals, under seventh-year head coach Mike Passero, finished with a 16-12 record after going 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Senior forward Talan Bacote had 22 points and eight rebounds; sophomore guard Sean Perrotta had eight points, six rebounds and three assists; and senior guard Davieon McClain and sophomore guard AJ Cruz each had five points, three rebounds and two assists for the eighth-seeded Bengals. Senior forward Ryan Brodbeck had four points, seven rebounds and two assists; and sophomore Jeremiah Gonzalez added two points for BHS.

The Bengals fell at top-seeded Ridgewood, 60-35, on Monday, March 3, to end the season. Perrotta had 16 points, Bacote had nine and McClain had eight.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange (sectional first round, Feb. 27)