Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team finished runner-up in its annual Bloomfield High School Summer League.

The Bengals defeated Millburn High School in the semifinals and lost to Glen Ridge High School, 55-44, in the final, both on Thursday, July 24.

Bloomfield, under head coach Mike Passero, had a strong winter season as well, reaching the North 1, Group 4 state sectional quarterfinals and finishing with a 16-12 record.