Bloomfield HS boys basketball team team defeats West Essex in overtime

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sophomore guard Sean Perrotta scored 16 points, sophomore AJ Cruz scored 12 and senior guard Davieon McClain scored 11 to lead the Bloomfield High School boys basketball team to a 51-45 overtime win over West Essex on Thursday, Feb. 6, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game at West Essex in North Caldwell.

Sophomore guard Jeremiah Gonzales had five points, senior forward Ryan Brodbeck had four and junior forward Ruben Pierre added three for the Bengals, who outscored West Essex, 9-3, in overtime. The Bengals improved to 12-9 on the season.

In earlier action, Perrotta had a game-high 16 points, but the Bengals fell to Montclair, 59-41, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in an SEC–Colonial Division game at BHS. Cruz had 12 points, Brodbeck had five, McClain had three and Bacote added two.

The Bengals will host Nutley on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.; visit Millburn on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.; host Morris Knolls on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.; and host Manchester Regional on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Montclair (Feb. 4)