Bloomfield HS boys soccer team kicks off good start

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season with a recent 1-0-2 record.

The Bengals began the season with a 2-2 tie with Cedar Grove on Sept. 2 at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield. Junior Tyler Brodbeck and senior Jongchan Lee each had a goal, and senior Alex Leon made six saves for Bloomfield.

Senior Matthew Merchan scored in the first half on an assist from Brodbeck, and Leon made six saves to lead the Bengals to a 1-0 win over Caldwell on Sept. 4 at Watsessing Park field.

BHS tied Livingston 0-0 on Sept. 8 at Livingston.

Upcoming games:

Sept. 15: Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: Irvington, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: Pascack Hills, noon.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Cedar Grove (Sept. 2)