Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges, wins three games in a row

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team has been on roll.

The Bengals won three straight games, defeating Nutley, Union and Science Park to improve to 6-3-4 overall on the season.

Bloomfield defeated Nutley 5-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Father Glotzbach Field in Nutley in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. The Bengals improved to 3-1-1 in the division.

Junior Jake Bucchieri scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Bengals. Seniors Ethan Johns and Farouk Hamid, and junior Luke Sockko each had one goal. Senior Henry Chicoma had two assists; and juniors Sulayman Daoud and Tyler Brodbeck each had one assist. Senior goalkeeper Joshua Tang made four saves. Bloomfield scored two goals in the first half and three in the second.

The victory came on the heels of a 6-0 loss to a strong West Orange team on Monday, Sept. 29, at Watsessing Park in a SEC crossover divisional game.

Following the win over Nutley, the Bengals defeated Union 3-1, Friday, Oct. 3, in a non-conference game at Foley Field in Bloomfield. Hamid had two goals and Chicoma had the other goal. Daoud, Tang and junior Justin Williams each had one assist. Senior goalkeeper Jacob Kelly made eight saves.

Chicoma scored two goals, and Bucchieri had a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win over Science Park on Monday, Oct. 6, in an SEC crossover divisional game at Branch Brook Park.

Williams and Hamid each had an assist, and Kelly made five saves for the shutout.

“We have been so close in so many games,” said BHS head coach Mike Aiello after the victory over Nutley. “We got four draws, and in each of those games, I honestly think we could have won all of those games. A couple of them, we were literally an open-net away, putting it wide or over the top, and we’re playing some good teams, too. It just came together today.

“We put a lot of emphasis on our attack in the final third (of the field), because we’ve been very good defensively,” Aiello said.

The Bengals will host Ferris, of Jersey City, on Friday, Oct. 10, at Foley Field at 5 p.m. and visit Plainfield on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., both in non-conference play.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

