Bloomfield HS boys soccer team ties J.P. Stevens; BHS girls soccer team posts victories

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team tied J.P. Stevens 0-0 on Saturday, Sept. 27, in Edison to move to 3-2-4 record on the season. Jacob Kelly made eight saves for the Bengals.

In the previous game, the Bengals lost to Verona 1-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

The Bengals will host Technology on Friday, Oct. 3, at Foley Field at 4 p.m. and visit Science Park on Monday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park at 4 p.m. They will host Hoboken on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at Foley Field at 5 p.m.

BHS girls soccer enjoys more wins, goes to 7-4 on season

The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville and Caldwell in consecutive games.

Sophomore Isabella Bernhard had a hat trick to lead the Bengals to a 7-1 win over Belleville on Thursday, Sept. 25, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game at Brookdale Park. Sophomore Lily Reilly had one goal and three assists, and junior Inez Brewester, senior Madison Bernard and junior Madelyn Laino each had one goal. Senior Isabella Rose Alves and sophomore Julia Miller each had one assist.

Senior Ella Jimenez made four saves and sophomore Amelia Martinez made three saves.

Isabella Bernard scored on an assist from Alves in the 1-0 win at Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a SEC crossover divisional game. Junior Natalia Mosquera made two saves. Bloomfield improved to 7-4 overall. They are 2-1 in the division.

BHS will host Newark East Side on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m.; and host Beloved Community Charter on Monday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m., both at Brookdale Park.

