Bloomfield HS boys soccer team wins two Essex County Tournament games

BLOOMFIELD/WEST CALDWELL, NJ — The 10th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated No. 23 seed Newark Tech 2-1 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, Oct. 17, at West Caldwell Tech Field.

Juniors Luke Sochko and Jake Buccieri each had one goal, and junior Justin Williams had one assist for the Bengals. BHS senior goalie Jacob Kelly posted five saves.

The Bengals then upset No. 7 seed Newark Academy 3-2 in the second round on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in Livingston.

The Bengals, who improved to 9-4, will visit No. 2 seed West Orange in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 23. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, No. 6 seed Glen Ridge or No. 14 seed Irvington in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 27, at Livingston at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. The final is Thursday, Oct. 30, at Caldwell at 5 p.m.

Bloomfield lost to West Orange 6-0 on Sept. 29 at home in a Super Essex Conference game.

The Bengals lost at East Brunswick 5-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 14, in a non-conference game, ending their three-game winning streak.

Senior Sean Sayers and Williams each had a goal, and senior Ethan Johns had one assist. Senior goalie Alex Leon made six saves for Bloomfield.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry