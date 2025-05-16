Bloomfield HS boys track and field team captures Essex County meet title

BLOOMFIELD/NEWARK, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Thursday, May 8, and Monday, May 12.

The boys team won the overall boys team title with 81 points. Seton Hall Prep was second with 64.75 points.

It marked the second time the BHS boys won the team title in meet history. The first was in 2001.

The following are their top six finishes:

Boys

Senior Alexander Travers won the 400-meter hurdles in 56.34 seconds.

Sophomore Joelle Urdanivia won the discus at 157 feet, 4 inches and senior Ukoha Kalu followed Urdanivia took second place at 155-5.

Senior Nicholas Obiedzinski won the pole vault at 12-6.

The Bengals went 1-2-3 in the 110-meter hurdles. Junior Jeremy Tejada took first place in 14.75, senior Jabari Murray was second in 15.10, and senior Victor Carthell was third in 15.17.

In the shot put, Kalu took second place in 48-10 ¾; Urdanivia was fourth at 46-9; and junior Shane Fernandez was sixth at 43-2 ¾. Junior Lennox McPherson-Abrams took sixth place in the long jump at 21-2 ½. Junior Maxwell Hatton took fourth place in the javelin at 141-9. The 4×400-meter relay team took sixth in 3:28.94.

Girls

Sophomore Alana Dennis won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.44 and senior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took third place in the same event in 14.73.

Dennis took second place in the 200-meter dash in 25.13 and she was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.76.

Freshman Oona Nance took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.44.

Junior Emily Brodowski took fifth place in the pole vault at 8-6.

Junior Thalia Bell was fifth in the discus at 98-4.

Note: The second day of the meet was postponed on Friday, May 9, due to inclement weather.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield HS head track and field coach Terry Iavarone

