Bloomfield HS boys volleyball, baseball, boys tennis and golf players receive Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School spring athletes received All–Super Essex Conference honors. The selections were made by their respective division coaches.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

American Division

First Team

  • Pedro Silva, senior.
  • Desmond Comer, senior.

Second Team

  • Lucas Glogowski, senior.
  • Steven Echeverri, senior. 

Honorable Mention

  • Nasir Swiney, junior.
  • Miguel Ganhito, senior.

BASEBALL

Colonial Division

Second Team

  • Brady Cole, sophomore.
  • Kevin Obiedzinski, senior.
  • Noah Attas, junior.
  • Jack Menake, sophomore. 

Honorable Mention

  • Joey Payne, sophomore.

BOYS TENNIS

Independence Division

First Team

  • Allan Distant, freshman. 

Second Team

  • Alessandro Cortese, junior.
  • Reese McGowan, junior.
  • Joseph Armeno, sophomore.
  • Eoin Clifford, senior.

Honorable Mention

  • Hennis Figenshu, junior.

GOLF

Liberty Division

Honorable Mention

  • Mason Villalobos, senior.

