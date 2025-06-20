Bloomfield HS boys volleyball, baseball, boys tennis and golf players receive Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School spring athletes received All–Super Essex Conference honors. The selections were made by their respective division coaches.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
American Division
First Team
- Pedro Silva, senior.
- Desmond Comer, senior.
Second Team
- Lucas Glogowski, senior.
- Steven Echeverri, senior.
Honorable Mention
- Nasir Swiney, junior.
- Miguel Ganhito, senior.
BASEBALL
Colonial Division
Second Team
- Brady Cole, sophomore.
- Kevin Obiedzinski, senior.
- Noah Attas, junior.
- Jack Menake, sophomore.
Honorable Mention
- Joey Payne, sophomore.
BOYS TENNIS
Independence Division
First Team
- Allan Distant, freshman.
Second Team
- Alessandro Cortese, junior.
- Reese McGowan, junior.
- Joseph Armeno, sophomore.
- Eoin Clifford, senior.
Honorable Mention
- Hennis Figenshu, junior.
GOLF
Liberty Division
Honorable Mention
- Mason Villalobos, senior.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon