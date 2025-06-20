Bloomfield HS boys volleyball, baseball, boys tennis and golf players receive Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School spring athletes received All–Super Essex Conference honors. The selections were made by their respective division coaches.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

American Division

First Team

Pedro Silva, senior.

Desmond Comer, senior.

Second Team

Lucas Glogowski, senior.

Steven Echeverri, senior.

Honorable Mention

Nasir Swiney, junior.

Miguel Ganhito, senior.

BASEBALL

Colonial Division

Second Team

Brady Cole, sophomore.

Kevin Obiedzinski, senior.

Noah Attas, junior.

Jack Menake, sophomore.

Honorable Mention

Joey Payne, sophomore.

BOYS TENNIS

Independence Division

First Team

Allan Distant, freshman.

Second Team

Alessandro Cortese, junior.

Reese McGowan, junior.

Joseph Armeno, sophomore.

Eoin Clifford, senior.

Honorable Mention

Hennis Figenshu, junior.

GOLF

Liberty Division

Honorable Mention

Mason Villalobos, senior.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon