Bloomfield HS boys volleyball gears up for state sectional tourney

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team hopes to make a strong run in the postseason.

The Bengals will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament that begins Thursday, May 29.

The seeding is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, May 27.

The Bengals lost to West Caldwell Tech in three games at home on Wednesday, May 14, in a Super Essex Conference– American Division. Bloomfield won the first game, 25-19, but WCT rallied to take the next two games, 25-23 and 25-14.

Senior Lucas Glogowski had 10 kills, senior Steven Echeverri had 10 digs, senior Pedro Silva had 24 assists, and senior Desmond Comer had eight kills for the Bengals.

Bloomfield lost at Millburn in three games on Friday, May 16, in a divisional match. The Bengals won the first game, 25-18, but Millburn won the next two games, 28-26 and 26-24.

Bloomfield moved to a 13-9 overall record on the season, including 6-3 in the division.

In earlier action, Bloomfield defeated Belleville, 27-25, 25-23, in a divisional match on Wednesday, May 7, at Belleville. Silva had 17 assists, five kills and three digs; junior Nasir Swiney had four kills and one block; junior Adrian Santos had two digs; Echeverri had two digs and one assist; Comer had eight kills and four blocks; Glogowski had six kills, three digs and one assist; senior Miguel Ganhito posted three kills, nine digs and one block; senior Jerico Bambaren had three digs; senior Nicholas Llave had 11 assists and two digs; and junior Pedro Herrera had three kills and one block.

The two-match win streak ended on Saturday, May 10, when the Bengals traveled to Southern Regional and lost all three matches to Bridgewater-Raritan, 25-23, 25-15; Barnegat, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20; and Jackson Memorial, 25-20, 27-25. BHS moved to a 12-7 record on the season.

The Bengals bounced back with a 25-20, 25-21 home win over Livingston on Monday, May 12, in a divisional match. Comer had eight kills, Echeverri had six digs, Glowgowski had seven kills and Silva had 19 assists.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Caldwell Tech (May 14)