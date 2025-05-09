Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats Montclair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Montclair in a wild match, 37-35, 21-25, 25-23, in Super Essex Conference—American Division action on Monday, May 5, at home to improve to 11-4 on the season. Desmond Comer had 18 kills; Pedro Silva had eight kills, six digs and 35 assists; Miguel Ganhito had eight kills; and Lucas Glogowski had seven kills for BHS. They are all seniors.

The top-seeded Bengals lost a tough three-game decision to fourth-seeded Millburn in the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament at West Essex High School in North Caldwell on Friday, May 2. The Bengals won the first game, 25-22, but Millburn won the next two games, 25-22, 25-20.

Comer had 16 kills, senior Steven Echeverri had 20 digs, Silva had 42 assists, Ganhito had nine kills and three digs, junior Nasir Swiney posted seven kills and Glogowski recorded seven kills for the Bengals.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Orange, 25-14, 25-18, in the ECT quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 29, at BHS. Comer had six kills; Glogowski had five goals and two assists; Silva had 18 assists, seven digs and two blocks; Swiney had four kills and five blocks; Dominic Farms had four kills and two blocks; and Ganhito had three kills and four digs.

The Bengals rallied to beat Westfield, 16-25, 25-18, 25-21, on Thursday, May 1, in Westfield in an independent match.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Montclair (May 5)