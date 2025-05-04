Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is No. 1 seed in Essex County Tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team received the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals defeated No. 16 seed Irvington, 25-19, 25-15, in the ECT first round on Friday, April 25, at BHS.

Junior Nasir Swiney had six kills; senior Pedro Silva had 15 assists, three kills and three digs; senior Desmond Comer posted five kills; senior Miguel Ganhito collected four digs and three digs; junior Adrian Santos had five digs and senior Lucas Glogowski and junior Pedro Herrera each had two kills. Senior Dominic Farms added two digs.

It was the Bengals’ first match in nine days.

The Bengals, who improved to an 8-3 record on the season, were scheduled to host a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 29, after press time, against the first-round winner between No. 9 seed Orange and No. 8 seed Payne Tech.

West Caldwell Tech, the No. 2 seed, was scheduled to host No. 7 seed East Orange Campus in the quarterfinals on April 29.

If the Bengals win in the quarterfinals, they will face the winner of No. 5 seed Montclair and No. 4 seed Millburn in the semifinals, hosted by West Essex in North Caldwell on Friday, May 2. The championship is Friday, May 9, hosted by Bloomfield.