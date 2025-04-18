Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team keeps up winning ways

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team continued its strong start to the season.

The Bengals defeated Newark Tech, 25-15, 25-23, at BHS on Wednesday, April 9.

Senior Pedro Silva had 10 assists, along with two kills and two digs; senior Desmond Comer had six kills; senior Nicholas Lallave had five assists; senior Marlon Brown had four assists; and junior Nasir Swiney and senior Dominic Farms each had three kills for the Bengals.

The Bengals visited West Caldwell Tech and won, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, on Friday, April 11. Senior Lucas Glogowski had 12 kills, two blocks and two digs; Comer had seven kills and two blocks; senior Miguel Ganhito notched seven kills; Silva had 22 assists, four blocks, two kills and two digs; Swiney had four kills and six blocks; Farms had three digs and two digs; and junior Matthew Merchan posted four digs.

The Bengals visited St. Joseph’s in Metuchen for a tri-meet on Saturday, April 11. They went 1-2 on the day, defeating Montclair, 17-25, 25-22, 27-25; and losing to St. Joseph’s, 25-20, 25-16; and Hunterdon Central, 20-25, 26-26, 30-28, to move to a 5-3 record.

The following are upcoming matches:

April 26: at Livingston tournament, 9 a.m.

April 29: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark Tech