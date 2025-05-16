Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team remains atop Super Essex Conference—American Division

Miguel Ganhito looks to hit the ball during the 37-35, 21-25, 25-23 win over Montclair on May 5.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Belleville, 27-25, 25-23, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division match on Wednesday, May 7, at Belleville.

Senior Pedro Silva had 17 assists, five kills and three digs; junior Nasir Swiney had four kills and one block; junior Adrian Santos had two digs; senior Steven Echeverri had two digs and one assist; Senior Demond Comer had eight kills and four blocks; senior Lucas Glogowski had six kills, three digs and one assist; senior Miguel Ganhito posted three kills, nine digs and one block; senior Jerico Bambaren had three digs; senior Nicholas Llave had 11 assists and two digs; and junior Pedro Herrera had three kills and one block.

The Bengals, who defeated divisional foe Montclair, 37-35, 21-25, 25-23, at home in their previous match on Monday, May 5, improved to 5-1 in the division. They were tied with West Caldwell Tech atop the division,  

The two-match win streak ended on Saturday, May 10, when the Bengals traveled to Southern Regional and lost all three matches to Bridgewater-Raritan, 25-23, 25-15; Barnegat, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20; and Jackson Memorial, 25-20, 27-25. BHS moved to a 12-7 record on the season.

 

  

