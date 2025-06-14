Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team spikes down great year

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a strong season.

The Bengals finished with an 18-11 record after losing to fellow Super Essex Conference–American Division foe Livingston in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament on Wednesday, June 4.

The Bengals dropped the first game in a 32-30 marathon and then lost the decisive second game, 25-18.

Lucas Glogowski had eight kills, Steven Echeverri had 10 digs, Pedro Silva had 23 assists and eight digs, Desmond Comer had six kills, Miguel Ganhito had five digs and four kills and Dominic Farms had four kills and two digs for the third-seeded Bengals, whose four-match winning streak ended. All the players are seniors. Junior Nasir Swiney had three kills, junior Jerico Bambaren had two digs and junior Matthew Mercan had two digs. Livingston, the No. 2 seed, then defeated Elizabeth in the final to improve to 17-11.

The Bengals, under longtime head coach Louis Stevens, finished in second place in the SEC-American Division with a 7-3 record behind West Caldwell Tech, which was 8-2 in the division and 24-6. Livingston was in fourth place with a 4-6 record in the division.

BHS defeated 14th-seeded West Orange in the first round on May 29 and sixth-seeded East Orange Campus in the quarterfinals on June 2.

In the Essex County Tournament, the Bengals, seeded No. 1, advanced to the Essex County Tournament semifinals on May 2, losing to SEC–American Division foe and fourth-seeded Millburn, which beat third-seeded Livingston in the ECT final.

