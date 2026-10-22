BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls cross-country teams posted good showings at the Super Essex Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove.

The boys competed in the American Division on the 5,000-meter course. Freshman Henry Brown finished in 15th place out of 74 runners in 17:28.80 to lead the Bengals. Junior Kenan Akcay was 25th in 17:50.50 for BHS.

On the girls’ side, junior Isabella Aleman was 26th in 23:23.50 out of 71 runners to lead teh Bengals.

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