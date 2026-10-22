October 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’ LOGO-GR Logo Original

Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’

October 20, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

October 20, 2026 10
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team hoping to get back on track B-SOCCER-BHSvGR10

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team hoping to get back on track

October 20, 2026 13
West Orange HS football team wins sixth game in a row LOGO-WO

West Orange HS football team wins sixth game in a row

October 20, 2026 10

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Bloomfield HS girls soccer team advances to Essex County quarterfinal

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Dayvin Bixel-Burman. Bloomfield defeated East Orange 25-20, 25-13 on Sept. 28
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Bloomfield HS football team seeks to regroup

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet

October 20, 2026 3
Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’ LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’

October 20, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships CROSS-GR SEC Ward 3

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships

October 20, 2026 10
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

October 20, 2026 10

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